Learn the early history of motorcycles

On Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Tom Brim and Russ Holly of Brim’s Imports, Kenton, will present a program detailing the history of motorcycles from the late 1800s well into the 20th century. They will bring a couple of early model motorcycles as well as memorabilia and photos. Brim’s Imports houses over 400 museum-quality vintage motorcycles. The program is free to the public and the museum will be open before and after the program. The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum is open Tuesdays-Fridays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

