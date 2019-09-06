Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Bayda is a beautiful 2-year-old female black and white domestic medium-hair cat. She came to the shelter with her two babies in June and they have since been adopted. Now it’s Bayda’s turn. She’s in our Teen Room and would much rather be in a home with not so many other cats. Bayda is up to date on vaccinations and has been spayed.

Upcoming event: Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a “PAWS – Paint & Sip” class at Mad River Farm Market, 7538 N. U.S. Route 68. This ticketed fundraiser will be a lot of fun. You’ll be painting a Halloween themed lighted wine bottle that you get to take home. Your $25 ticket will also get you a free raffle ticket and a glass of wine. Tickets will be available soon and seating will be limited, so watch for details.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Curry is a 4-year-old Shih Tzu who came to us from a puppy mill. She’s becoming a very outgoing, loving and fun little girl. Curry loves running with the other dogs and she also loves belly rubs. She isn’t housebroken, but could be taught easily as she wants to please. Curry has been spayed, microchipped, had a dental and is current on prevention flea and heartworm as well all vaccinations.

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is holding a Low Cost Vaccination Clinic Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are wanting a 3-year Rabies, you must bring proof of the Rabies Vaccination from your vet. No appointment needed. Call us for more information, 937-834-5236.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

Barely Used Pets

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

