Mechanicsburg police dogs earn badges

Mechanicsburg Police Chief John Alexander (center) on Thursday awarded badges to two police dogs who have completed their training. School Resource Officer Sgt. Chris Roberts (left) and his dog, Chief, completed Alliance of Therapy Dogs training on Aug 30 and are now available to schedule official visits to sites such as retirement homes, courthouses and hospitals for anyone in need of a therapy dog. Officer Matthew Viol (right) and his dog, Kato, completed police dog training in February and are certified to search for drugs, personal articles and people when needed. For more information about either of the police dogs, contact the Mechanicsburg Police Department at 937-834-3303. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_PoliceDogs.jpg Mechanicsburg Police Chief John Alexander (center) on Thursday awarded badges to two police dogs who have completed their training. School Resource Officer Sgt. Chris Roberts (left) and his dog, Chief, completed Alliance of Therapy Dogs training on Aug 30 and are now available to schedule official visits to sites such as retirement homes, courthouses and hospitals for anyone in need of a therapy dog. Officer Matthew Viol (right) and his dog, Kato, completed police dog training in February and are certified to search for drugs, personal articles and people when needed. For more information about either of the police dogs, contact the Mechanicsburg Police Department at 937-834-3303. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen