WhereHouse receives $2,500 donation

Jim Virts (left) and his wife, Nancy (not pictured), were awarded $2,500 from America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, which they chose to donate to the nonprofit WhereHouse Food Pantry. Jim Lillibridge, senior pastor of Urbana United Methodist Church (center) and WhereHouse director Ted Herndon (right) said they plan to use all of the money to buy food for families in need, and that the WhereHouse has already served 2,612 households so far this year. In addition to the food pantry, WhereHouse also sponsors a community dinner on the 14th of every month from 6-7 p.m. at their facility at 110 W. Church St. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_VirtsDonation.jpg Jim Virts (left) and his wife, Nancy (not pictured), were awarded $2,500 from America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, which they chose to donate to the nonprofit WhereHouse Food Pantry. Jim Lillibridge, senior pastor of Urbana United Methodist Church (center) and WhereHouse director Ted Herndon (right) said they plan to use all of the money to buy food for families in need, and that the WhereHouse has already served 2,612 households so far this year. In addition to the food pantry, WhereHouse also sponsors a community dinner on the 14th of every month from 6-7 p.m. at their facility at 110 W. Church St. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen