Community Calendar

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Pony Wagon Days: former junior high building in St. Paris

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, through Oct. 11. Today’s bounty includes sweet corn, green beans, onions, peppers.

Overcomer: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Low Cost Vaccination Clinic: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 state Route 56. For 3-year rabies vaccine, need proof of Rabies Vaccination from your vet. No appointment. needed. For more info: 937-834-5236.

Overcomer: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Simon Kenton Pathfinders Memorial Ride: starting at Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St. Same-day registration 8-10 a.m. Free Palooza 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Coffeehouse. Online registration, cost of Ride, more: SimonKentonPathfinders.org

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Overcomer: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of all experience levels. Call or drop by to secure a spot.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.

Knitting: 2-5 .pm., St. Paris Public Library for all ages

Urbana-Champaign County Public Employees: 1 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all who retired or will retire under Ohio Public Employment. Mary Lee-Pichert of Ohio Senior Health Insurance will discuss Medicare and insurance.

Free Line-Dance Lessons: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting today at Life Net Church, 142 Dellinger Road, Urbana. Open to teens and adults. For info, call instructor Jack Ferryman at 937-652-1763 or 937-441-8579.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Graham Board of Education: regular meeting moved to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 in high school media center

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Combo of stories, activities to prepare children for reading. Light snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Champaign County Law Library Resource Board: 10 a.m., Commission Board Room of county Community Center

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m., board of elections office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Library Art: 4:30 .pm., St. Paris Public Library. All ages can try their hand at Leaf Chalk Art.

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and one size F crochet hook. Beginner’s project will be a scarf. Experienced crafters can bring their own project or complete the scarf.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new Legos or funds to purchase them welcome. Also welcome Legos in good condition.

Free Senior Movie: “Overcomer” at The Gloria Theatre. Doors open 9:30 a.m., film at 10 a.m. Reserve ticket at 937-653-4227. Sponsored by Walter & Lewis Funeral and Cremation Services, Heartland Hospice Care, Vancrest of Urbana.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Movie – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon to 5 p.m.

District 127: 6 .pm., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5-12

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, through Oct. 11

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

“There’s a Bug in the Bog”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, free for members. Jim Lemon will present the program.

Movie – Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

LEGO Club: 11 a.m.-noon, North Lewisburg Library Branch