Fish & Shrimp Fest Sept. 20-22

The Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival returns Sept. 20-22 for its 18th year at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, one mile north of Urbana. The festival offers a menu of mouth-watering seafood and other food selections, three days of music performed on an outdoor stage by some of the region’s most talented bands, and kids’ activities.
And there’s a new twist: free admission for anyone dressed in costume in the spirit of the festival – like sea critters, pirates, mermaids and other merfolk.
General admission is $5; $2 for ages 3-12; and free for 2 and under. Admission provides access to all live music concerts, the sturgeon petting zoo, fish and critter displays, bounce houses and the kids’ play zone. Parking is free.
Festival hours are Friday, Sept. 20, 4-10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Eleven food vendors, including Freshwater Farms, will dish up a wide selection of delicious menu items, including trout raised by Freshwater Farms, Ohio’s largest indoor fish hatchery. Craft beers, wine, margaritas and other beverages will also be served.
Freshly harvested shrimp will be sold on ice beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Eleven bands will entertain festival goers with a range of styles – rock, jazz/funk, Celtic, folk, salsa, reggae and rhythm and blues.
The band schedule, menus and other festival features can be found at ohiofishandshrimpfestival.org.
Dressing in costumes like this will earn you free admission to this year’s Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival, Sept. 20-22 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, just north of Urbana.
Dr. Dave Smith of Freshwater Farms laughs with a man dressed as a clown who was working in a non-profit tent at the festival last year.
Features seafood, music, fun at Freshwater Farms
Submitted on behalf of Freshwater Farms of Ohio.