County native joins Memorial Oncology & Hematology

Memorial Health recently announced Jenna Hoffman, Certified Nurse Practitioner, has joined Memorial Oncology & Hematology, effective August 30, 2019. Hoffman, along with lead oncologist Dr. Robert Rupert, is seeing patients at two locations – Memorial Hospital’s main campus in Marysville as well as at the Memorial Urbana Medical Center.

Born and raised in Champaign County, Hoffman graduated from Triad in 2002. She currently lives on a family dairy farm in Champaign County with her mother and brother and is an avid supporter of all things agricultural, including supporting local foods and products.

Hoffman’s previous professional experience includes serving the last four years as a nurse practitioner for Hematology Oncology Consultants in Columbus, as well as nearly five years at Memorial Hospital prior. She completed her Master of Science in Nursing at the University of Cincinnati and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Urbana University.

A life-long resident of Champaign County, Hoffman will be a familiar face to local patients, as she has been providing nursing care in the area for 15 years.

Together, Hoffman and Rupert will work to provide a continuum of care for patients diagnosed with cancer or malignant/non-malignant blood disorders. For those within their cancer journey, the providers will focus on treatment option plans, nutritional guidance, patient education, in addition to continual oncological care. This team approach will also include pharmacists, patient navigators, and dietitians, to help round out the care.

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Urbana Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 33 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

Hoffman https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/09/web1_HoffmanJenna.jpg Hoffman

Jenna Hoffman seeing patients as of August 30

Submitted story

Information from Memorial Health.

Information from Memorial Health.