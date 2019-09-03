Author returns to North Lewisburg

NORTH LEWISBURG – Ralph L. Coleman Jr., formerly of North Lewisburg, will host a Book Signing Open House at the village municipal building on East Main Street from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. This is his first visit to his hometown since October 2014 when a similar event was held. Light refreshments will be offered beginning at 5 p.m.

Coleman then will read from some of his “Along Spain Creek” works, after which people can have copies of his books signed. A drawing for door prizes will be held at 6:30 p.m. T-shirts that sport the “Along Spain Creek” logo will be for sale. Seating for this event will be limited.

Info from Ralph L. Coleman Jr.

