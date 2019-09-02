ODOT notes local lane and road closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following lane and road closures in Champaign County:

– U.S. Route 68 between West County Line Road and West Dallas Road – daily lane closures Sept. 3-13 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. One northbound lane will remain open.

– U.S. Route 68 (South Main Street) between Monument Square and Market Street – road closure Aug. 16-Sept. 23. The official detour is state Route 55 to state Route 560 to U.S. Route 36.

– State Route 245 between Church Road and Wesley Chapel Road – road closure Sept. 16-20. The official detour is state Route 29 to state Route 296 to U.S. Route 68 to state Route 245.

– State Route 560 between U.S. Route 36 and Nettlecreek Road – road closure Sept. 23-27. Detour will be posted.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.