Weeks attends Young Cattlemen’s Conference

ST. PARIS – Katie Weeks of St. Paris was among 19 cattlemen and women attending the 2019 Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation Young Cattlemen’s Conference, a leadership development program in central Ohio, Aug. 8-10.

The conference was made possible through the support of program sponsors, Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Beef Council, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association, Ohio Soybean Council and the Rick Malir & Bonnie Coley-Malir Beef Leadership Fund.

The purpose of conference is to offer emerging Ohio beef industry leaders and young producers the opportunity to build leadership skills as they network with beef industry leaders, government officials, businesses and media. Young beef producers interested in attending the 2020 conference should contact the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation at 614-873-6736 or email cattle@ohiocattle.org.

Weeks https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_ChampaignCo.jpg Weeks

Submitted story

Info from the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation.

Info from the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation.