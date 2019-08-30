Healthy U leaders sought for Champaign County

The Area Agency on Aging is seeking Healthy U workshop leaders for Champaign County. Trained leaders help people in their community learn to manage chronic health conditions, improve quality of life and take care of health issues.

Applications are due Sept. 5 to attend the required four-day Leader Core Training in the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program on Oct. 3, 4, 10 and 11 in Dayton. There is no cost to attend the training, and pre-screening is required. Applications are available from the Area Agency on Aging’s website in the News section. Call Karin Nevius at 937-341-3001 for more information.

Healthy U helps people make decisions and set goals to enhance their well-being and improve everyday health through skills learned in a six-week workshop. The workshops are for adults with chronic health conditions and for caregivers of adults with chronic conditions.

Leaders are often people who live with chronic health conditions themselves and benefit from the program just as well as workshop attendees do.

No formal health education is required to be a leader, but rather the willingness to follow the scripted program, which has proven results. Two trained lay leaders facilitate each Healthy U workshop and model skills and activities in strict adherence to the training manuals provided.

Once certified, Leaders must accept a minimum of one workshop assignment per calendar year for each program in which they are trained. Each workshop consists of six weekly sessions that last 2 to 2.5 hours each. Leaders who execute an agreement with the agency are paid a stipend of $25 per session for a maximum of $150 total per workshop upon submission of workshop paperwork, subject to continued funding from the Ohio Department of Aging.

