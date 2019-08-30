Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Punkin, a one-year-old orange and white domestic short-haired cat who gave birth to her kittens a couple hours after arriving here at the shelter. Her babies are all grown and most have been adopted. Punkin is now spayed, up to date on vaccinations and is looking for a home to call her own. She gets along with other cats and is a good girl. Please come by and meet her, she’s in the “Cattery” at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Upcoming events: Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a “PAWS – Paint & Sip” class at Mad River Farm Market, 7538 N. U.S. Route 68. This ticketed fundraiser will be a lot of fun. You’ll be painting a Halloween themed lighted wine bottle that you get to take home. Your $25 ticket will also get you a free raffle ticket and a glass of wine. Tickets will be available soon and seating will be limited, so watch for details.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Daisy is a 12-year-old Wired Hair Jack Russell Terrier who arrived as an owner surrender. Gentle, loving and spunky, she is good with other dogs and may be cat-tested if needed. She is house-trained, spayed and current on vaccinations and heart worm and flea prevention. She had some extractions done along with her dental. She is a healthy senior girl just looking for a lap she may call her own.

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is holding a Low Cost Vaccination Clinic Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are wanting a 3-year Rabies, you must bring proof of the Rabies Vaccination from your vet. No appointment needed. Call us for more information, 937-834-5236.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Roberta is a 5-month-old domestic short-haired kitten who enjoys window watching, mice toys and cat trees. She is a beautiful, playful kitten and is litter-trained. She is spayed, microchipped, FeLV-FIV tested negative, dewormed, current on flea prevention as well as vaccinations. She is now looking for a forever home where she can greet you from a long, rough day. If looking for a companion, please stop by CCAWL for a feline furmember!

Barely Used Pets

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

