Red Cross recognizes staffers, volunteers, others

TROY – The American Red Cross’s Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter leadership and volunteers, along with community partners and area leadership, gathered on Aug. 12th in Troy at one of the chapter’s three offices to honor those who made delivering the Red Cross mission possible this past year. The chapter delivers services in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Miami and Shelby counties.

During the past year, (July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019), 460 people were helped with disaster relief and although the majority were affected by family fires, recently those helped included people affected by the Miami Valley tornadoes.

The Disaster Services Partnership Award went to three partners, Tzu Chi, Midmark Corporation and Miami County EMA, for their work on the tornado effort, and to the Greenville Fire Department, for efforts to save lives by partnering with the Red Cross on the Home Fire Campaign, installing alarms and educating families.

Additionally, Rachel Brubaker was awarded the Excellence in Disaster Services Award. Her service includes both local and national disaster deployments, as well as work in preparedness.

“Her ability to take on complex situations and deliver results make her invaluable to our chapter, our region, our division and national disaster relief operations as well,” stated Marc Cantrell, Disaster Program Specialist.

Almost 4,000 blood and platelet donations were made over the past year, enabling up to 12,000 lives to be saved. Awarded the Biomedical Partnership Award was Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, for superior client service when hosting mobile blood drives.

Humanitarian Partnerships were awarded to Miami County Juvenile Courts, Just 4 Fun 4-H and the Ohio Masonic Home for aiding in the chapter’s ability to deliver services and provide support for volunteers. Awarded the Excellence in Humanitarian Services were the volunteer leaders of the Veteran Visitation Program, Linda Miller, Rita McManis and Carol Smith.

Additionally, the Excellence in Volunteer Services was awarded to John Wright for over a decade of diverse and exemplary service, which includes not only local and regional support, but volunteering over 429 days across the country. This doesn’t include the time he’s donated internationally.

Highlights of the event included the Volunteer Saving Lives Award, given when a family or member is saved due to the direct action of the Red Cross Smoke Alarm Program. Rex and Rachel Brubaker, son and mother team, installed alarms in 2016 in the Langford home and on April 9 those alarms went off, saving father Shawn Langford.

Another highlight was the Nursing Pinning Ceremony, with long-time volunteer Mareta Headapohl, who received her pin in 1969, pinning Lindsay Sanders, a new board member and nurse. Awards were also given to DAT (Disaster Action Team) members, as well as the Clara Barton Society and rookies who participated in the Sound the Alarm event, which occurs in the spring across the nation.

Submitted by The American Red Cross’s Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter.

