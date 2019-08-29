The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Aug. 19 at the First Presbyterian Church, Urbana.

The meeting was called to order by Regent Kim Snyder, who welcomed 11 members and new Associate Member Charlotte Roby.

Regent Snyder conducted the Opening Ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Linda Fullerton and the American’s Creed was led by Connie Flanley. Dr. Janet Ebert, pianist, accompanied the group for the singing of the National Anthem.

President General’s Message: Becky Shultz reported that President General Denise Doring VanBuren is suggesting chapters schedule a public opportunity to encourage new women to join DAR. The report concluded with “Ladies, let’s rise and shine for DAR!”

National Defense Report: Jeanette Enyart discussed comments from the National Chair which emphasized the importance of the committee in regard to national defense issues. Since 1926, the committee has advocated a strong American military defense for our protection and unwavering faithfulness to the ideals of the Founding fathers, as set forth in the Constitution, for our freedoms.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder discussed a number of changes to National as well as State leadership. Nancy Wright was elected to the office of VP General at National. She will be a welcome asset. The first fall project will be the celebrating of Constitution Day on September 17, 2019, with the usual Bell-Ringing Ceremony. The Simon Kenton Hoopla Parade and Chili Festival will be held September 28. Members were asked to sign up for times of participation. Members have been in agreement that a scholarship would be an excellent project for our chapter. Dr. Janet Ebert volunteered to be a part of this committee. Regent Snyder thanked all who participated in the recent Champaign County Fair. We gave the Top Model Trophy, the Reserve Poultry Trophy, two Rabbit Showmanship Trophies, and two Pygmy Goat Awards. A thank you was read from rabbit trophy recipient, Gracie Stolnaker. The chapter was happy to be able to share the VFW tent at the Fair, which was the perfect setting to promote our Wreaths Across America project. Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana, being the largest cemetery in Champaign County, is our chosen location. The goal is to cover all veterans buried in Oak Dale, which is approximately 1,688 in number, as of the meeting date. An additional project is that of Project Patriot. This will be a National Service Project conducted in October in partnership with VFW. We will be signing cards and preparing boxes of personal items for those presently serving aboard the USS George HW Bush Aircraft Carrier. It was moved by Dona Tullis and seconded by Connie Flanly that we support Project Patriot in this manner. Motion carried. Regent Snyder announced that she, along with Dr. Janet Ebert, Judi Henson, Becky Shultz, Dona Tullis and Charlotte Roby, attended Fall Fun Fair in Columbus on August 17, 2019. At that event, Urbana Chapter received the following certificates: Chapter Achievement Awards Level I for 2018, Chapter with a Proclamation from a State Senator and a State Representative from Constitution Committee, Outstanding Service VIS State Co-Chair to Kim Snyder from VIS Committee and State VIS of the Year to Kim Snyder from the same committee. Congratulations to Regent Kim Snyder as well as the Urbana Chapter! In other news, the State Honor Roll has been updated and our chapter has earned a Blue Ribbon. In keeping up the good work, a trip to Madonna of the Trail and Waldschmidt House is being planned by Dona Tullis. Looking ahead, Regent Snyder reminded members to plan for the State Conference to be held in March 1920. President General Denise Doring VanBuren will be in attendance as she begins her first year tour. We will be celebrating the 19th amendment and enjoying a 1920’s party on Saturday of the event! Looking even further ahead, next year will be the 125th year milestone for the Urbana Chapter DAR. BrownRidge Hall has been booked for the celebration for Saturday, May 22, 2021. This is indeed worthy of celebrating as only a handful of chapters in Ohio have reached their 125th year! A reminder was given to the group that those wishing to order a DAR insignia marker for tombstone will need a form, available on the Historian General’s webpage, and signed by Regent Snyder. Names of members ordering insignia markers are reportable to State and National. Regent Snyder regretfully reported the passing of Gayle Petty and Marilyn McGhan Smith, two Urbana Chapter members.

Secretary’s Report: The June minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Treasurer’s report was filed for audit. The chapter’s budget was proposed and discussed.

Registrar’s Report: Registrar Dona Tullis reported a membership of 84. Robin Lee Rose is a transfer into Urbana Chapter. Currently Registrar Tullis is working with 3 prospective members.

The Constitution Day Committee, which consists of Judy Brooks, Pat Detwiler, Connie Flanly, and Judi Henson, gave an updated report. The event will be publicized with posters as well as articles appearing each day after September 13 in the Urbana Daily Citizen. Proclamations have been acknowledged by the Champaign County Commissioners, West Liberty Mayor, as well as the Mayor of Woodstock. The public is encouraged to attend on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 4:00 PM. The event will be held at Freedom Grove Memorial Park. Bring a bell to join in the celebration.

Judi Henson reported that the goal of the new Denise Doring VanBuren administration for their 3-year term is 10 million hours of Service to America. For the 2019 year to date, the Urbana Chapter has logged 2,632 hours.

New business included a discussion of proposed support of VFW. It was moved by Becky Shultz and seconded by Judi Henson that our chapter contribute toward a fund for the local VFW Post. Motion carried.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:15 PM. Hostesses for the afternoon were Judi Henson and Jeanne Evans.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Champaign County Community Center at 1:30 PM. That will be followed at 4:00 PM with the Bell-Ringing Ceremony at Freedom Grove Memorial Park.

Attending the OSDAR Fall Fun Fair in Columbus on Aug. 17 were, left to right, Becky Shultz, Dona Tullis, Kim Snyder, Judi Henson, Charlotte Roby and (not pictured) Janet Ebert. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_DAR.jpg Attending the OSDAR Fall Fun Fair in Columbus on Aug. 17 were, left to right, Becky Shultz, Dona Tullis, Kim Snyder, Judi Henson, Charlotte Roby and (not pictured) Janet Ebert. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

Submitted by the Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.