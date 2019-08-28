Free line-dance lessons offered

Free beginning and intermediate line-dance lessons for teens and adults are offered 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 10 at Life Net Church, 142 Dellinger Road, Urbana. Classes are taught by Jack Ferryman, leader of the Just 4 Fun Linedancers, which performs at prisons, nursing homes, fests, car shows, etc. Donations are appreciated and go to the Life Net Church Food Pantry, which gives food and other items to the less fortunate. For more info, call Ferryman at 937-652-1763 or 937-441-8579.

Info from Jack Ferryman.

