Perpetual announces cash dividend

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) has announced a quarterly dividend of $.24 per share for the period ending September 30, 2019. This represents an increase of 4.3% over the dividend paid for the same period in 2018.

Dividends for the 12-month period ending September 30, 2019 consisted of regular quarterly dividends of $.95 per share and a special dividend of $.26 per share. Total dividends paid for the fiscal year amounted to $1.21 per share.

The dividend will be payable September 20, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 6, 2019.

The bank has in excess of $391 million in assets and $75 million in shareholders’ equity (19.25%) as of the dividend declaration and remains well capitalized under federal banking guidelines.

Information from Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

