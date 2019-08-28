City finance offices to move

The city of Urbana plans to move its finance offices into the former Fifth Third Bank next door, corner of South Main and East Water streets, on Friday.

The offices for accounts receivable and payable, income tax, utility billing and human resources now in the municipal building at 205 S. Main St. will be closed Friday for the move. They will reopen on Tuesday, following the Labor Day weekend, in the remodeled Business Office at 225 S. Main St.

“This will be great for the community,” Finance Director Chris Boettcher said. “You won’t have to park the car and go in to make the utility payment. You can just use the drive-thru to make the payment.” She noted that people who prefer to park and walk into a building to pay can continue to do so.

The Business Office will be open from 8 to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. If that’s not convenient, utility customers can use the after-hours drop box.

Boettcher said parking lot signage is expected to be up by Tuesday’s opening. Customers will be directed to enter the parking lot via East Water Street and leave by making a right turn onto South Main Street.

Green lights at one of the three drive-thrus will mark the lane through which drivers can pay utility bills. Those wishing to use the drop box after hours can use the drive-thru closest to the building. This lane also is for ATM users.

“We’ll be able to serve our customers better,” Boettcher said. “They can walk in and pay their bills, drive in and pay their bills or drop off their bills without leaving their car. It’s a big plus.”

Sept. 17 open house

“You probably won’t recognize it when you walk in,” Boettcher said of the former bank’s interior. Residents will have that chance at a 5-5:45 p.m. Sept. 17 open house at the new Business Office. The event will include a ribbon-cutting with the Chamber of Commerce and will precede a regular 6 p.m. city council meeting.

With finance offices exiting the municipal building’s first floor, the plan is to move zoning and engineering offices from the top floor to the soon-to-be-vacant first floor area.

After that move, the wall between the upstairs engineer’s office and police/fire training room will be removed. The Planning Commission and Design Review Board will continue meeting upstairs, which now will be able to accommodate larger meetings.

Urbana Finance Director Chris Boettcher stands by a payment window in the city's new Business Office at 225 S. Main St. Finance offices on Friday will move from the municipal building to the Business Office next door. The Business Office will be open to customers next Tuesday.

