Wanted: Your vote for ‘One Book’

The region-wide One Book, Many Communities is gearing up for another year of community-wide programming, thought-provoking book discussions and more. The community is being asked to help select a book for all to read in 2020.

Over the summer, representatives of over 21 libraries met to whittle down a substantial list of books to four titles to present for the vote.

The four finalists were selected for their timeliness of topics or overall themes and for their likeliness to resonate with readers in participating communities.

The finalists are:

– The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border by Francisco Cantú

– The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy by Anna Clark

– Circe by Madeline Miller

– The Widows by Jess Montgomery

Find more information about the four finalists by visiting Champaign County Library, St. Paris Public Library or Urbana University Library in person, or by going to each location’s website or Facebook page. While there, you can vote for your favorite title.

Voting begins Sept. 1. The winning book will be announced in early November.

Participating libraries include Arcanum Public Library, Bradford Public Library, Brown Memorial Public Library, Cardington-Lincoln Public Library, Champaign County Library, Clark County Public Library, J. R. Clark Public Library, Edison State Community College, Greenville Public Library, Marvin Memorial Library, Milton-Union Public Library, New Carlisle Public Library, New Madison Public Library, Piqua Public Library, Selover Public Library, St. Paris Public Library, Tipp City Public Library, Tri-County North School District, Troy-Miami County Public Library, Urbana University, Worch Memorial Public Library and Wornstaff Memorial Public Library.

Local libraries join others in ‘Many Communities’ project

Submitted story

Info from the St. Paris Public Library.

Info from the St. Paris Public Library.