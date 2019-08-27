CCPA round-trip train ride is Oct. 20

All aboard! Hop onto a vintage train leaving Urbana on Oct. 20 and travel south to Maitland, west of Springfield, while viewing the scenic countryside. Join the Champaign County Preservation Alliance’s round-trip train trip and step back in time to when the railroads were the champions of travel.

Each trip will be approximately 80 minutes and the railroad reserves the right to alter schedules and routes as operating conditions demand. Three trips will be offered – 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – and all tickets will be $20 per person. Children under 2 years of age may ride on an adult’s lap at no charge. The train is not handicap accessible and no pets are allowed.

Tickets are available at Peoples Savings Bank, Security Bank and the Chamber of Commerce in Urbana; Security Bank in Mechanicsburg and North Lewisburg; St. Paris Hardware; and Peachtree Boutique in Bellefontaine. They may be ordered by mailing a self-addressed, stamped envelope and payment (check, money order) to CCPA, P.O. Box 748, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Indicate the trip desired: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 2:45 p.m. All efforts to accommodate requests will be made. No mail orders will be accepted after Sept. 30. Tickets may be ordered on line at www.ccpapreserveohio.org

“As our trips are always sold out, I would suggest purchasing the tickets as soon as possible,” said Sandy Gonzalez, event co-chair.

Proceeds from the event fund the CCPA Residential and Commercial Matching Facade Grant Program.

On Oct. 20, a round-trip ride on a vintage train will provide scenic views of the countryside to and from Maitland, west of Springfield. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_file-3-train-conductor.jpeg On Oct. 20, a round-trip ride on a vintage train will provide scenic views of the countryside to and from Maitland, west of Springfield. Submitted photo

