Bean chosen for leadership institute

Betty D. Montgomery, Chair of the Board for The Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute, has announced that Audra Bean of Urbana was chosen by the Institute Selection Committee to participate in the Institute’s 20th class, which begins next month.

“These outstanding women leaders are dedicated to applying their experience and skills to community and to public service,” Montgomery said. “It is inspiring to watch their growth and commitment to a better future for our state and our communities.”

The Institute’s nine-month leadership training provides professional training for women aspiring to become leaders in public and community service. Extensive studies are offered in local, state and federal governments, as well as public policy, public speaking, politics, the organization of political parties and campaigns and elections. The final week of training will take place in Washington, D.C. next spring where national and congressional leaders will address the Institute members.

Since its first class in 2001, almost 400 Ohio women from 68 counties have completed the leadership course. Next month the Institute will begin its 20th class.

Applications for next year’s class, which will begin in September of 2020, are available online by going to www.jadleadershipinstitute.com. The application deadline is June 15, 2020.

Submitted story

Information from The Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute.

