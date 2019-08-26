Mercy helps with Habitat home

Mercy Health employees were “on the hammers for HFHCCO” on Saturday.

Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County (HFHCCO) has started construction on its 11th home, 142 S. Russell St. in Urbana, which will be occupied by Dwight Saylor and Chasity Pitts along with four of their children.

Dwight and Chasity will share the house with their children Logan Saylor, 15, Camden Lewis, 15, Lance Saylor, 10, and Issabella Meyers, 6.

Mercy Health sent a “dynamic build crew” to help on Saturday. The crew included Adam Groshans, Holly McGowen, Pastor Ray Branstiter, Rick Finkbine, Heather Cramblett, Jamie Houseman, Heather Rabley, Terry Ceyler, Mike Benna, Cathy Minton and several others.

The property at 142 S. Russell St. is one of two parcels donated by Jeff White, owner of White’s Auto Group, to Habitat for Humanity. According to local Habitat leader Marcia Ward, the lot size will require a long and narrow house that is planned to have four bedrooms. It will be an Energy Star home with all new, energy-efficient appliances.

Ground was broken on the house’s foundation on April 4 by mason Kevin Day. Volunteers are working to build the house every Saturday starting at 8 a.m. from now until Oct. 31, when the building project must be complete.

West Liberty-Salem Athletic Director Jake Vitt volunteered to do the landscaping.

Each adult living in the house is required to volunteer 250 hours toward the build, half of which can be donated by families and friends.

Mercy Health employees pitched in on the latest Habitat for Humanity home on Saturday. Pictured with them is local Habitat leader Marcia Ward (center, front). https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_mercy-2.jpg Mercy Health employees pitched in on the latest Habitat for Humanity home on Saturday. Pictured with them is local Habitat leader Marcia Ward (center, front). Submitted photos Mercy Health employees pitched in on the latest Habitat for Humanity home on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_mercy-1.jpg Mercy Health employees pitched in on the latest Habitat for Humanity home on Saturday. Submitted photos