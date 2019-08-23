Senior Dream Center fills cycle/helmet wish

Urbana resident Jackie Cornwell has new wheels thanks to the Senior Dream Center. She’s shown here with her new three-wheeled cycle and Frank Lewis of the Senior Dream Center. Lisa Ebert of Messiah Community, Urbana, had contacted the Dream Center about resident Jackie, who wanted a three-wheeler and helmet to have more independence to go grocery shopping, attend church and get around town. The Dream Center fulfilled her wish, thanked Lisa for passing along the wish and welcomes others to call 937-653-4227 with more senior wishes to fulfill.

Urbana resident Jackie Cornwell has new wheels thanks to the Senior Dream Center. She’s shown here with her new three-wheeled cycle and Frank Lewis of the Senior Dream Center. Lisa Ebert of Messiah Community, Urbana, had contacted the Dream Center about resident Jackie, who wanted a three-wheeler and helmet to have more independence to go grocery shopping, attend church and get around town. The Dream Center fulfilled her wish, thanked Lisa for passing along the wish and welcomes others to call 937-653-4227 with more senior wishes to fulfill. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_Bike.jpg Urbana resident Jackie Cornwell has new wheels thanks to the Senior Dream Center. She’s shown here with her new three-wheeled cycle and Frank Lewis of the Senior Dream Center. Lisa Ebert of Messiah Community, Urbana, had contacted the Dream Center about resident Jackie, who wanted a three-wheeler and helmet to have more independence to go grocery shopping, attend church and get around town. The Dream Center fulfilled her wish, thanked Lisa for passing along the wish and welcomes others to call 937-653-4227 with more senior wishes to fulfill. Submitted photo