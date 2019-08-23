Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter

Cindy is a 5-month-old spayed female kitty. She is a brilliant white with a gray smudge on her forehead. Cindy is your typical playful kitten and loves to be held and petted. Cindy will hold still and purr during quiet time. Come visit her at the cattery here at Paws Animal Shelter.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Trixie is a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees, an owner surrender because she barked in the middle of the night. Anyone adopting a Great Pyrenees should know that Pyrs bark! They bark more than other dogs and this is why they may not do well in tight-knit communities. According to Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue, “Asking a Pyr not to bark is like asking a fish not to swim. Pyrs are bred to bark to keep potential animal and human intruders away. Our Trixie is very sweet and gentle, as well as quite beautiful. Trixie is wonderful with dogs, cats and children. Because of the nature of her breed, she will require a fenced-in yard. A saying among those who love the Great Pyrenees is “an off-leash Pyr is a disapyr.” Trixie is house-broken and an overall perfect dog if you can understand the nature of her breed. She is spayed, microchipped, heartworm tested negative and current on all preventions and vaccinations.

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is holding a Low Cost Vaccination Clinic Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are wanting a 3-year Rabies, you must bring proof of the Rabies Vaccination from your vet. Call us for more information, 937-834-5236.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

Barely Used Pets

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

