Community Calendar

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23
The Art of Racing in the Rain: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
1858 Meeting House Concert featuring My Brother’s Keeper Bluegrass Band: Doors open at 6 p.m./music at 7 p.m. at 43 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg. Admission charged at the door.
Movie Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.
Imagine Lab Demo-Record & Cassette Tape Conversions: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. RSVP.
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.
The Art of Racing in the Rain: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Woodstock Lions Club Fish Fry: 4-6:30 p.m., 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock
SUNDAY, AUGUST 25
Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris
Sounds of Summer Concert: 6-8 p.m., Harmon Park, St. Paris. Allison Road Acoustic entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.
The Art of Racing in the Rain: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
MONDAY, AUGUST 26
LEGO Club: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library
TUESDAY, AUGUST 27
Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages
West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting in MS/HS Media Center
Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 29
Crochet 101-Crunchy Stitch Dishcloth: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. RSVP by Aug. 28.
Toy Story 4: Throwback Thursday – 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are $5 today.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show: registration starts at noon; awards at 5 p.m. Proceeds go to village’s first responders. For more info: Burgcarshow@gmail.com; 937-508-7073; https://bit.ly/2Jsu068; Facebook.
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.
Opiate Task Force: 12:30-2 p.m., Conference Room C, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Group meets first Tuesday of the month at this time and site. For info: 937-465-1045
Knitting: 2-5 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Pony Wagon Days: downtown St. Paris
Soil Health Workshop: 5-8 p.m., Smith Farm, 2684 Mt. Tabor Road. Cost: $10 in advance; $10 at door. Dinner provided. Make Checks payable to Logan County Land Trust, c/o Bob Stoll, 5952 state Route 540, Bellefontaine 43311.
Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Pony Wagon Days: downtown St. Paris
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.
Low Cost Vaccination Clinic: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 state Route 56. To get a 3-year rabies vaccine, you must bring proof of the Rabies Vaccination from your vet. For more info: 937-834-5236.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
Simon Kenton Pathfinders Memorial Ride: starting at Depot Coffeehouse on Miami Street
Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.
Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.
Knitting: 2-5 .pm., St. Paris Public Library for all ages
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Graham Board of Education: regular meeting moved to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 in high school media center
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m., board of elections office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Library Art: 4:30 .pm., St. Paris Public Library. All ages can try their hand at Leaf Chalk Art.