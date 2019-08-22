Allison Road Acoustic to entertain in free concert

Allison Road Acoustic will provide entertainment for the final free outdoor “Sounds of Summer” concerts presented by the Champaign County Arts Council. The performance will be 6-8 p.m. Aug. 25 at Harmon Park in St. Paris. The concert will be held rain or shine. Local Boy Scouts will sell food.

