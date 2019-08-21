Part of Old Troy Pike to close

Champaign County Engineer Stephen McCall announced that Old Troy Pike in Urbana and Mad River townships will be closed to thru-traffic between Bair Road and state Route 55 beginning Monday, Aug. 26, and continuing approximately 12 weeks for rehabilitation of the existing concrete box beam bridge over Mad River. Funding for this project is through Federal Highway Administration and local funds from the county engineer’s share of motor vehicle and license fees and gasoline tax.

Info from the Champaign County Engineer’s Office.

