One dies in two-vehicle crash near Rosewood

ROSEWOOD – Margaret S. Godwin, 71, of Conover, was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in the 11000 block of West state Route 29, west of Rosewood. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the county Coroner’s Office are continuing the investigation of this crash of a 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by Godwin and a 2017 Mac trash truck. No one else was injured in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that a call was made to the county Communications Center about 10 a.m. Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies and the Rosewood Fire Department responded. It was determined that Godwin’s vehicle had struck the rear of the trash truck, which had stopped to recover refuse on its route.