Honoring those who served

The Champaign Aviation Museum, home of a WWII B-17 heavy bomber, the Champaign Lady, and a B-25, the Champaign Gal, will hold the fifth annual Remembrance Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 28 to honor the men who served in the Army Air Corps/Army Air Force during WWII. There is no charge to attend or to visit the museum.

Relatives and friends can honor their servicemen by participating in the ceremony and reading the airman’s name and Military Service Record. These names will be entered into the Hall of Honor and become a permanent part of the Champaign Aviation Museum, flying with the B-17 wherever it goes.

A link to the Hall of Honor application is available at https://bit.ly/33Mh5Ur

The Hall of Honor form can be filled out prior to arriving at the museum. The data on the form, marked with an asterisk, can be read by a relative or friend to the audience during the ceremony. The name of the veteran will be called, and the reader will be invited to the podium to share the veteran’s information.

Upon completion of each reading a bell will “ring in” the name of the veteran into the Hall of Honor in a respectful manner. Mementos, pictures, shadow boxes, medals and books can be put on display and shown by the veterans or family.

The ceremony is open to the anyone who wishes to honor the brave men of the WWII Army Air Corps/Army Air Force. Volunteers will be available to guide tours the work areas.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_Ceremony.jpg The Champaign Aviation Museum hosted last year's Remembrance Day Ceremony to honor the men who served in the Army Air Corps/Army Air Force during WWII. This year's event will be on Sept. 28. Submitted photo

Aviation Museum hosts Remembrance Day Ceremony