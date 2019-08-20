ODOT reports lane, road closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following lane and road closures:
– State Route 559 between state Route 161 and Urbana Woodstock Road – daily lane closures Aug. 12-23 between 7:30 a..m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.
– U.S. Route 68 (South Main Street) between Monument Square and Market Street – road closure Aug. 16-Sept. 23. The official detour is state Route 55 to state Route 560 to U.S. Route 36.
Info from the Ohio Department of Transportation.