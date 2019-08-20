Salon at Mac-O-Chee honors Cincinnati poet

WEST LIBERTY – Join those who love history and poetry for the 3rd Salon at Mac-O-Chee featuring the life and work of Sarah M. B. Piatt, whose work is being rediscovered by scholars, including the three presenting at this event. All three work from different locations in Ohio to help others enjoy the work of Sarah M. B. Piatt, who died 100 years ago. They will join together at 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Mac-O-Chee Castle, just east of West Liberty.

Ohio State University professor Dr. Elizabeth Renker will focus on her recent research for a biography titled Sarah Morgan Bryan Piatt: A Biographical and Critical Study. Toledo-based Dr. Larry Michaels will engage audiences with a presentation on Sarah’s use of dialogue in poetry, and Cincinnati web designer and marketer Sean E. Andres will present his case for why Sarah Piatt is the greatest war poet, active from Civil War to World War I and the Irish Rebellion.

The Salon at Mac-O-Chee is a revival of the literary-inspired intellectual meetings common in the late 19th century when Donn and Ella Piatt lived at Mac-O-Chee. Those attending will enjoy the setting of the drawing room and library with its ornate woodwork and frescoed walls and ceilings. Portraits of Sarah Piatt and her husband John are portrayed in the library ceiling. Other rooms in the historic house museum will not be open during the salon.

There is no charge for this event but reservations are required. Register on the events page at www.piattcastles.org or by calling 937-844-3902. The program length is approximately 90 minutes.

Mac-O-Chee is located two miles east of West Liberty at the intersection of state Routes 245 and 287 and county Road 1 (Ludlow Road).

The program is sponsored by the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities, with partial support from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation. Additional donations will be accepted.

