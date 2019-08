Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. 68, Urbana

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Green Hills Community Center, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the library (usual time is 5:30 p.m.)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Back 2 School Ice Cream Sundae Splash: 5 to 7 p.m., Lions Park at big shelter house, West Liberty. No charge. Donations only. All proceeds are to go toward funding a Splash at the park.

The Art of Racing in the Rain: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Graham Board of Education: 4:30 p.m. special meeting, board conference room at 7790 W. U.S. Route 36. Topic: personnel.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

The Art of Racing in the Rain: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

St. Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

1858 Meeting House Concert featuring My Brother’s Keeper Bluegrass Band: Doors open at 6 p.m./music at 7 p.m. at 43 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg. Admission charged at the door.

Movie Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Imagine Lab Demo-Record & Cassette Tape Conversions: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. RSVP.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

The Art of Racing in the Rain: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Woodstock Lions Club Fish Fry: 4-6:30 p.m., 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Sounds of Summer Concert: 6-8 p.m., Harmon Park, St. Paris. Allison Road Acoustic entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The Art of Racing in the Rain: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

LEGO Club: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting in MS/HS Media Center

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

Crochet 101-Crunchy Stitch Dishcloth: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. RSVP by Aug. 28.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show: registration starts at noon; awards at 5 p.m. Proceeds go to village’s first responders. For more info: Burgcarshow@gmail.com; 937-508-7073; https://bit.ly/2Jsu068; Facebook.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.

Opiate Task Force: 12:30-2 p.m., Conference Room C, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Group meets first Tuesday of the month at this time and site. For info: 937-465-1045

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Pony Wagon Days: downtown St. Paris

Soil Health Workshop: 5-8 p.m., Smith Farm, 2684 Mt. Tabor Road. Cost: $10 in advance; $10 at door. Dinner provided. Make Checks payable to Logan County Land Trust, c/o Bob Stoll, 5952 state Route 540, Bellefontaine 43311.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Pony Wagon Days: downtown St. Paris

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Simon Kenton Pathfinders Memorial Ride: starting at Depot Coffeehouse on Miami Street

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: 1-4 p.m. open house, 510 S. Washington St. St. Paris

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m., county commission conference room, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.