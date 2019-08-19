Then & Now – 113 Miami St.

In recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, the Champaign County Historical Society is noting the history of some previous locations of its offices.

The “Then” circa 1935 photo (#0138) is of the building at 113 Miami St., Urbana. Note that Miami Street was bricked. The Urbana Banking Co., Urbana’s first private bank, was established at this location in 1814, probably in a log structure. The current two-story building is thought to have been erected circa 1820 by Dr. Adam Mosgrove. The bank closed in 1842. By 1892 it was used as the medical office and residence of Dr. and Mrs. William A. Mosgrove. In 1939 Dr. Vogt Wolf had his medical office on the street level. Dr. Steven Radar maintained his general practitioner’s office here from 1963 until 1990. Information source: Then and Now in Downtown Urbana, Ohio from 1805 by Barbara Stickley Sour. Note: if you can identify the bartender and/or beer vendors in this photo, please call the museum, 937-653-6721.

The 2015 “Now” photo also is of 113 Miami St. The Chamber of Commerce was in this building in 2001. Note that the location of the A & P Food Stores next door is now the location of Fusion 40-83 Restaurant.

The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Friday; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays.