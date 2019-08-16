Bluegrass concert is Aug. 24

MECHANICSBURG – This year’s concert series fundraiser for the 1858 Meeting House continues with a performance by My Brother’s Keeper Bluegrass Band on Saturday, Aug. 24. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7 p.m.

Growing up together, and surrounded by music, My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) has played music for years, but not under this official band name. MBK was raised on the genres of folk, bluegrass and gospel, so the growing popularity of folk music opened a door for MBK to take the music they love to eager audiences. However, MBK does not limit themselves musically, influenced by bands of many different genres and backgrounds. MBK strives to seek inspiration anywhere and use it in an original manner.

MBK consists of brothers Benjamin, Titus and Joshua Luckhaupt on guitar, mandolin and fiddle, respectively. Wyatt “Sawmill” Murray completes this ensemble on the upright bass. With original music that draws inspiration from bluegrass, rock and everything in between, MBK strives to be unique as well as listenable. MBK features tight, four-part harmonies, rock-driven lead vocals, blazing solos and complex and interlaced musical interludes. In an effort to be unique and open minded, and bring a fresh blend of bluegrass to new audiences, My Brother’s Keeper has presented itself as one of the fastest rising bluegrass bands on the scene of Cincinnati music.

All proceeds go toward the preservation and maintenance of the 1858 Meeting House, a Champaign County Preservation Alliance project located at 43 E. Sandusky St.

Tickets will be sold at the door: $10 for adults, $5 for students; kids 12 and under for free; maximum family admission $25.

Information from the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

