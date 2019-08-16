Community Calendar

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Madden Road Fest: 2-11 p.m., Madden Farm, 1791 Madden Road, just north of Mutual

School Supplies for Kids Distribution Day: 9 a.m.-noon or until supplies are gone, Messiah Lutheran Church, East Lawn Ave. Children will receive school supplies packaged by grade.

Create Your Own Masterpiece: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Cost for this Friends of the Library fundraiser is $25 for non-members, $20 for members. Register at 937-834-2004 or 937-653-5965.

Arts Council Open House: 6-8 p.m. event for watercolor artwork of Rhonda Sloan, hosted by the county Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The artwork will be exhibited through Sept. 7.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

School Clothing Free Store: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, corner of Church and Walnut streets

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Fido’s Swimfest: 1-4 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park

Sounds of Summer Concert: 6-8 p.m., Harmon Park, St. Paris. Noah Back entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Urbana Community Picnic: 1-3 p.m., Melvin Miller Park stage area. Free entry, but food and drink trucks will be available. Bring picnics, chairs for good old-fashion community picnic. There will be games, music, dancing for all ages.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

School Clothing Free Store: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, corner of Church and Walnut streets

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Homeland Security Committee: meets immediately after the LEPC meeting (noted above)

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting changed to noon Aug. 15

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for adults. Call or drop by library to reserve a spot.

School Clothing Free Store: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, corner of Church and Walnut streets

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut St.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Urbana Family Medicine & Pediatrics, 204 Patrick Ave. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: today’s regular meeting replaced by 7 p.m. Aug. 27 special session in MS/HS Media Center

Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.

Urbana Civil Service Commission: 3 p.m. upstairs training room of municipal building, to discuss testing for patrol officer openings

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. 68, Urbana

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Green Hills Community Center, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the library (usual time is 5:30 p.m.)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Back 2 School Ice Cream Sundae Splash: 5 to 7 p.m., Lions Park at big shelter house, West Liberty. No charge. Donations only. All proceeds are to go toward funding a Splash at the park.

The Art of Racing in the Rain: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

The Art of Racing in the Rain: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

1858 Meeting House Concert featuring My Brother’s Keeper Bluegrass Band: Doors open at 6 p.m./music at 7 p.m. at 43 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg. Admission charged at the door.

Movie Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Imagine Lab Demo-Record & Cassette Tape Conversions: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. RSVP.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

The Art of Racing in the Rain: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Woodstock Lions Club Fish Fry: 4-6:30 p.m., 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock