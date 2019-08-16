Zipline Adventures closing, wedding venues, event center continue

WEST LIBERTY – Markin Farms announced that the last day of its Zipline Adventures will be Oct. 31, but that it will continue offering scenic wedding venues, an event center and Airbnb rentals on the 90-acre family farm, located at 550 township Road 30, between West Liberty and Bellefontaine.

“Closing of the zipline business is bitter sweet … we are poised to focus on the next exciting phase of our business,” owner Terry Markin says in a news release. Markin, his wife, Julie, and their four children were excited to start the zipline business and hosted over 25,000 patrons over the last eight years, the oldest thrill seeker being 91 years old.

For information about wedding planning options and other Markin Farms offerings, visit markinfarms.com or Facebook @ markinfarm or Instagram @ markinfarms. For a private tour of wedding venues, call 937-465-0358.

