Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets

Meet Dude, a 3-year-old Lab/ Mastiff Mix. He is such a smart boy and a big lover! Dude was found as a stray here in Champaign County. He gets along with other dogs and he loves people. Dude is scheduled to be neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Felix is an 8-year-old Yorkshire Terrier. He came from a puppy mill and is very grateful to be out of it. Felix is shy when he first meets people, but once he trusts you, he shows love with kisses to the hand and a wagging tail. He is very spunky and fun and loves his toys. Felix will need a patient owner who will help him understand house-training. He is dog-friendly and can be cat-tested if needed. Felix is neutered, microchipped, heartworm tested negative and current on all vaccinations and preventions. He has had a dental with extractions and a polish.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

PAWS Animal Shelter

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Dude, 3, is smart and friendly and up for adoption at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_BarelyDog-1.jpg Dude, 3, is smart and friendly and up for adoption at Barely Used Pets. Eight-year-old Felix moved from a puppy mill to the Champaign County Animal Shelter and now is ready to move into a home. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_LeagueDog-1.jpeg Eight-year-old Felix moved from a puppy mill to the Champaign County Animal Shelter and now is ready to move into a home.

Info from shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Info from shelters and rescues in Champaign County.