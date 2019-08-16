OSU Extension hosts Precision Ag Day

Advanced sprayer technology today allows applicators to more precisely apply pesticides and nutrients. This enables farmers to use less product and apply more efficiently, which reduces cost and supports a more sustainable environment.

At the 2019 Champaign County Precision Ag Day, taking place on Aug. 27, attendees will hear from university and industry experts on the latest trends in technology and research. Dr. Elizabeth Hawkins with OSU Extension will talk about in-season application and research. Industry representatives will cover direct inject systems, pulse width modulation and individual tip monitoring. They will also provide walk-around presentations on three different sprayers.

Dr. Scott Shearer with OSU will finish up the morning with a look at what is coming for the future of spray technology.

This event is free to attend and includes breakfast and lunch thanks to our sponsors: Tri-County Insurance LLC, Integrated Ag Services and Sellman Insurance Group-Nationwide. Additional vendors that will be on site include Dallas Ag LLC, Farmers Equipment, Koenig Equipment, and Ohio Ag Equipment. The day runs from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will be at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave, Urbana.

The event is coordinated by OSU Extension, Champaign County and the Champaign County Farm Bureau. 4 IPM Certified Crop Advisor credits will be offered. Registration is required for lunch. Please RSVP at go.osu.edu/2019PAD or by calling 937-484-1526.

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for The Ohio State University Extension.

