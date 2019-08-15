The music near Mutual

MUTUAL – The annual Madden Road Music Fest is set for 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, on the old Madden Farm in Mutual. Madden Farm has been in the same family for seven generations and serves as the venue for the family’s micro music festival.

Local singer-songwriter Daniel Dye hosts the festival along with his nieces and nephews who play locally as the Miller Road Band. The band features Dye’s original tunes using a mix of instruments in styles ranging from classical to folk. Musicians based in central Ohio and beyond will take the stage with a mix of indie, folk, gospel, rock, and Americana roots music.

“Our family grew up singing together,” said Dye. “And the fest has become a way of coming together every year to listen to music and sing together again.”

The Muleskinner Band will be featured on the Pine Stage, along with festival hosts Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band. Newcomers Kyle Eldridge & the Kentucky Cowhands, hailing from the other side of the Ohio River, will bring their signature country-western swing sound to the festival, while Springfield band The American Landscape will close out the night with a rousing set of Americana tunes, both classic and original.

The 2019 festival features a roster packed with established and emerging talent. The Black Locust Stage is an intimate venue just off the main stage and features a lineup of singer-songwriters, including National Hammered Dulcimer Champion Amanda Roberts. Renowned songwriter Harold Hensley and musician Amber Hargett, both beloved staples of the Dayton music scene, will take the stage, as well as Zach Whitney, whose hard-hitting vocals and outsized presence have become an annual tradition at Madden Road. Columbus musician Joelle Hochstedler will perform solo this year, bringing her mellow vocals back to the festival.

The Oak Stage will showcase musicians from central Ohio with two acts from Springfield label Poptek Records, Jill & Micah and Second Best. Dayton-based OldNews is a multi-piece, multi-faceted band, and Dave Buker & the Historians of Columbus will bring their unique ability to tell stories through song to the lineup.

A pop-up acoustic performance from the extended Dye family will take place, as well as a few other pop-up events. Workshops on basic folk dancing, the hammered dulcimer, bluegrass music, and jamming etiquette are part of the ticket price, as well as walking trails, singing around the campfire, and painting a communal mural to commemorate the 2019 event.

Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, Buenos Nachos, and the Madden Farm Food Stand will all be providing fresh, locally-sourced food ranging from specialty coffee, smoked turkey sliders, pizza, tacos, and more.

General admission is $15; Youth Admission $5 (6 to 17, with children 5 and under free); Family Pass (Immediate family) is $35. Tickets can be purchased online or at the festival. On-site parking is available. For more information or to purchase tickets call 937-244-6481 or go to www.maddenroadmusic.com

Daniel Dye & the Miller Road Band will host the annual music festival near Mutual on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_DanielDye.jpg Daniel Dye & the Miller Road Band will host the annual music festival near Mutual on Saturday. Photos courtesy of Andrew Beitzel Musicians lead a workshop at a previous Madden Road Music Fest. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_workshop.jpg Musicians lead a workshop at a previous Madden Road Music Fest. Photos courtesy of Andrew Beitzel

Annual festival is Saturday at the Madden Farm

Info from event planners.

