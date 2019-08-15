Community Calendar

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16
Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mercy Health-St. Paris Family Medicine, 114-B S Springfield St. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.
Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Splash Pad Fundraiser: Bingo and food trucks will be available by the main shelter house at Lions Park, West Liberty. Food trucks will be there from 4 to 9 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. All proceeds are to go toward funding the Splash Pad.
Saint Paris Farmers Market: 2:30 -6 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17
Madden Road Fest: 2-11 p.m., Madden Farm, 1791 Madden Road, just north of Mutual
School Supplies for Kids Distribution Day: 9 a.m.-noon or until supplies are gone, Messiah Lutheran Church, East Lawn Ave. Children will receive school supplies packaged by grade.
Create Your Own Masterpiece: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Cost for this Friends of the Library fundraiser is $25 for non-members, $20 for members. Register at 937-834-2004 or 937-653-5965.
Arts Council Open House: 6-8 p.m. event for watercolor artwork of Rhonda Sloan, hosted by the county Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The artwork will be exhibited through Sept. 7.
Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
School Clothing Free Store: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, corner of Church and Walnut streets
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 18
Fido’s Swimfest: 1-4 p.m. at Melvin Miller Park
Sounds of Summer Concert: 6-8 p.m., Harmon Park, St. Paris. Noah Back entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.
Urbana Community Picnic: 1-3 p.m., Melvin Miller Park stage area. Free entry, but food and drink trucks will be available. Bring picnics, chairs for good old-fashion community picnic. There will be games, music, dancing for all ages.
Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
School Clothing Free Store: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, corner of Church and Walnut streets
MONDAY, AUGUST 19
Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Homeland Security Committee: meets immediately after the LEPC meeting (noted above)
Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting changed to noon Aug. 15
Yoga with Cara Stollings: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for adults. Call or drop by library to reserve a spot.
School Clothing Free Store: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, corner of Church and Walnut streets
Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut St.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 20
Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Urbana Family Medicine & Pediatrics, 204 Patrick Ave. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.
West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: today’s regular meeting replaced by 7 p.m. Aug. 27 special session in MS/HS Media Center
Mechanicsburg Farmers Market: 4-6:30 p.m.
Urbana Civil Service Commission: 3 p.m. upstairs training room of municipal building, to discuss testing for patrol officer openings
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21
Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. 68, Urbana
Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Green Hills Community Center, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22
Back 2 School Ice Cream Sundae Splash: 5 to 7 p.m., Lions Park at big shelter house, West Liberty. No charge. Donations only. All proceeds are to go toward funding a Splash at the park.
The Art of Racing in the Rain: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23
The Art of Racing in the Rain: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
1858 Meeting House Concert featuring My Brother’s Keeper Bluegrass Band: Doors open at 6 p.m./music at 7 p.m. at 43 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg. Admission charged at the door.
Movie Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.
Imagine Lab Demo-Record & Cassette Tape Conversions: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. RSVP.
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. Every Saturday thru October. For more inf, call Jeff at 937-508-8586.
The Art of Racing in the Rain: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Woodstock Lions Club Fish Fry: 4-6:30 p.m., 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock