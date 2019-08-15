7th annual Fearless 5K features Silent Memory Lap

MECHANICSBURG – Goshen Memorial Park will be the site of the 7th annual Fearless 5K on Saturday, Aug. 17. The featured cross country race will include more than 20 craft vendors, food, a Kids Fun Run, dunk tank, bounce houses, raffle items, face painting and a Silent Memory Half Lap for family members wishing to remember their loved ones who lost battles to cancer.

For online registration, visit RUNSIGNUP.com/Fearless5K. Same-day registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by the Memory Half-Lap at 9 a.m. The Kids Fun Run will start at 9:45 a.m, followed by the 10 a.m. Fearless 5K Start. Awards will be given to all runners, with special recognition to top male and female overall and in age categories.

The $15 fee for the Kids Fun Run includes a T-shirt and medal.

Last year, Running4Life, the 501(c)(3) non-profit that organized in 2013, unveiled The Reflection Memorial Bridge in memory of Mayci Powell, a Mechanicsburg 20-year-old who lost her battle to cancer.

This year, the group will memorialize Devon Burke, a young man who the Running4Life team enjoyed supporting during his six-year courageously-fought battle with Ewing Sarcoma. Devon passed away June 24 and will be added to the Reflection Bridge Memorial.

The Running4Life mission is to help children and their families facing life-threatening illnesses. Originally created in honor of Ellie Herdman, a young lady from Mechanicsburg diagnosed with Osteosarcoma at the age of 15, more than $100,000 has been provided to more than 30 local families dealing with expenses associated with such illnesses.

Many fund recipients participate in the race. Running4Life expressed appreciation for the many donors, sponsors, those willing to give of their time and race participants.

Submitted story

Info from event planners.

