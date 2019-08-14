Farm Science Review to offer career fair

LONDON—Looking for a job in agriculture? You may find one at the Farm Science Review.

For the first time, the annual agricultural trade show, sponsored by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), will offer the Career Exploration Fair for anyone interested in working in agriculture.

On Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, visitors to the career fair can discuss jobs and internships with representatives from a variety of companies, many of them exhibitors at FSR, which is held at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London, Ohio.

“With the hundreds of exhibiting companies, it’s a great place to look for another job or new career,” said Nick Zachrich, manager of FSR.

The job fair will take place on the second day of the 57th annual FSR, a three-day agricultural trade show held Sept. 17–19.

At a financially challenging time for many farmers, the career fair could offer a boost for individuals seeking additional work opportunities in agriculture.

“There are jobs available and people looking for jobs,” Zachrich said. “We’re doing our best to connect the two. And there are many people who come to Farm Science Review looking for a job or career.”

Shortage of ag workers

Currently, there’s a shortage of workers, including service technicians, welders, turfgrass managers, horticulture growers, licensed veterinary technicians, greenhouse managers, and sales and marketing specialists, he said.

Adults seeking a career change or high school students looking to get into an agriculture-related job can benefit from attending the fair, Zachrich said. In addition to recruiting new employees, company representatives can discuss the qualifications and training required for positions likely to open up in the future.

“There are companies that want to hire today and will train and even pay for education for the right people to work for them,” Zachrich said.

Any company that’s not exhibiting at FSR but would like to participate in the job fair can contact the FSR office for details.

The career fair is just one of the many offerings for visitors at FSR. The show offers talks from a variety of experts in the agriculture fields from water quality to estate planning. Along with attending talks, visitors can peruse the latest in farm machinery and technology. FSR features 4,000 product lines and over 700 commercial and educational exhibits, as well as workshops and presentations delivered by CFAES experts.

Online tickets and access to the online directory are now available for FSR, which typically draws more than 100,000 people over three days.

FSR hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17-18 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19. Tickets for the event are $7 online and at Ohio State University Extension county offices and participating agribusinesses, or $10 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under are free. OSU Extension is CFAES’ outreach arm.

The FSR app, which is available for both Apple and Android smartphone and tablet users, offers interactive maps, a schedule of events, and general information about the show and exhibitors. The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store by searching for “FSR 2019” or by directing your mobile browser to fsr.osu.edu.

By Alayna DeMartini

Info from The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

