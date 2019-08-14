Fido’s Swimfest is Sunday

The Champaign County Citizens for Canines (CCCC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, invites all friendly, water-loving dogs and their people to make a splash at Fido’s Swimfest. The event will be held at the Urbana city pool in Melvin Miller Park, 789 Park Lane, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Swimfest is a chance for dogs to jump into the pool and cool off from the dog days of summer. For the dog-owned people attending the event, a vendor fair is offered with a variety of items and services. Paul’s Catering will be on hand to sell refreshments, and CCCC will offer a raffle with a large selection of raffle baskets containing a variety of surprises for both dogs and people. Tickets for the raffle are $2 each or 6 tickets for $10. The raffle drawing will be held at 3:30 p.m.

The Urbana Veterinary Clinic has donated a gift for the first 100 attendees to commemorate their splash at Fido’s Swimfest. Also, the vendors will be offering a limited number of free gifts for attendees.

Swimfest is an annual fund-raising event held by CCCC to support the upkeep and upgrades to Fido’s Field Dog Park, located inside Melvin Miller Park.

While there is no cost to attend the event, CCCC appreciates any and all donations to support Fido’s Field. The CCCC expressed appreciation to the city of Urbana, Melvin Miller Park staff, the Champaign Family YMCA and especially Cheryl Wade, pool manager, for making Swimfest possible.

Dog lovers of all ages and their pooches are invited to Fido's Swimfest on Sunday at Melvin Miller Park.

Info from Champaign County Citizens for Canines (CCCC).

