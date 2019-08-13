New disc golf course at park

Hilltop Disc Golf Club President Tommy Yoder and niece Vyla Yohey set the baskets on the new Valley 9 disc golf course at Melvin Miller Park on Sunday. The course is beginner friendly, kid friendly and more handicap accessible than the original 18-hole course that goes into the woods. The club has more projects in the works to further improve the nine-hole course, including tree planting this fall.

Hilltop Disc Golf Club President Tommy Yoder and niece Vyla Yohey set the baskets on the new Valley 9 disc golf course at Melvin Miller Park on Sunday. The course is beginner friendly, kid friendly and more handicap accessible than the original 18-hole course that goes into the woods. The club has more projects in the works to further improve the nine-hole course, including tree planting this fall. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_DiscGolf.jpg Hilltop Disc Golf Club President Tommy Yoder and niece Vyla Yohey set the baskets on the new Valley 9 disc golf course at Melvin Miller Park on Sunday. The course is beginner friendly, kid friendly and more handicap accessible than the original 18-hole course that goes into the woods. The club has more projects in the works to further improve the nine-hole course, including tree planting this fall. Submitted photo