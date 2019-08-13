Allyson Cupps’ Showman of Showmen dairy feeder was purchased by Sheriff Matt Melvin and Perpetual Federal Savings Bank for $450 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Dairy Feeders Sale on Friday.

Austin Olejniczak’s Intermediate Showmanship dairy feeder was purchased by Security National Bank for $300 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Dairy Feeders Sale on Friday.

Easton McGuire’s Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Dairy Feeder was purchased by a syndicate for $1,275 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Dairy Feeders Sale on Friday.

Kody Pond’s Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder was purchased by a syndicate for $975 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Dairy Feeders Sale on Friday.

Ava Wirick’s Champion Dairy Feeder was purchased by Wirick Farms, King Feed and Civista Bank for $1,050 at the Champaign County Jr. Fair Market Dairy Feeders Sale on Friday.