Community invited to ‘The Table’ for free dinner

All are invited to The Table, a free monthly dinner, to enjoy good food, engaging casual conversation, music and art. The next dinner at The Table will be Wednesday, August 14, 6 to 8 p.m., at The WhereHouse, 110 W. Church St., across from the Urbana United Methodist Church.

“Life happens at the table, and The Table dinner is a way for members of our community to gather around good food and conversation, and appreciate the work of local artists and musicians, as we get to know each other better and build relationships and community,” says Christopher Dinnell and Chris Combs, organizers of The Table. “Everyone is invited to The Table.”

For more information, call 937-653-3741 or email thetabledinner@gmail.com.