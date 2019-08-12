Posted on by

Junior Fair Market Lamb Sale


Hanna DeLong’s Champion Market Lamb sold for $2,300 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale. Delong was also the lamb Showman of Showmen.

Hanna DeLong’s Champion Market Lamb sold for $2,300 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale. Delong was also the lamb Showman of Showmen.


Staff photos

Lane Hollingsworth’s Reserve Champion Market Lamb sold for $875 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale.


Staff photos

Addison Wallen’s Champion Pen of 2 Lambs sold for $950 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale.


Staff photos

Garrett Wallen’s Reserve Champion Pen of 2 Lambs sold for $950 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale.


Staff photos

Hanna DeLong’s Champion Market Lamb sold for $2,300 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale. Delong was also the lamb Showman of Showmen.

Lane Hollingsworth’s Reserve Champion Market Lamb sold for $875 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale.

Addison Wallen’s Champion Pen of 2 Lambs sold for $950 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale.

Garrett Wallen’s Reserve Champion Pen of 2 Lambs sold for $950 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale.

Hanna DeLong’s Champion Market Lamb sold for $2,300 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale. Delong was also the lamb Showman of Showmen.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_delong_lamb.jpgHanna DeLong’s Champion Market Lamb sold for $2,300 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale. Delong was also the lamb Showman of Showmen. Staff photos

Lane Hollingsworth’s Reserve Champion Market Lamb sold for $875 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_hollingsworth_lamb.jpgLane Hollingsworth’s Reserve Champion Market Lamb sold for $875 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale. Staff photos

Addison Wallen’s Champion Pen of 2 Lambs sold for $950 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_addison_wallen_lamb.jpgAddison Wallen’s Champion Pen of 2 Lambs sold for $950 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale. Staff photos

Garrett Wallen’s Reserve Champion Pen of 2 Lambs sold for $950 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_garrett_wallen_lamb.jpgGarrett Wallen’s Reserve Champion Pen of 2 Lambs sold for $950 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale. Staff photos