Junior Fair Market Lamb Sale

Hanna DeLong’s Champion Market Lamb sold for $2,300 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale. Delong was also the lamb Showman of Showmen.

Lane Hollingsworth’s Reserve Champion Market Lamb sold for $875 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale.

Addison Wallen’s Champion Pen of 2 Lambs sold for $950 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale.

Garrett Wallen’s Reserve Champion Pen of 2 Lambs sold for $950 to a large group of buyers during Friday’s junior fair sale.