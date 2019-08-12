Community Calendar

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Goshen Township Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., township building, 60 Mill St., Mechanicsburg. This regular meeting replaces the two regular meetings originally scheduled for this month.

County Retired Teachers Assn: Urbana Church of the Nazarene (corner of East Route 29 and Dugan Road. Lunch at 11 a.m. followed by travel program presented by Ruth Hunsberger and Karen Deskins. For reservations: 937-605-3105.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Urbana Township Trustees: noon regular meeting (changed from original Aug. 19 date)

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults

Movie Night: 4:45-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. Must be at least 13 unless accompanied by an adult. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Knitting 101-Market Bag: Class 1 of 2 at 6 p.m., Champaign County Library, for adults. RSVP by Aug. 9.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session, to certify filings for the Nov. 5 election, in the board office, Suite L-100 of the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: special meeting at 6 p.m. in MS/HS Media Center. Agenda includes work session on drug policy

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mercy Health-St. Paris Family Medicine, 114-B S Springfield St. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Splash Pad Fundraiser: Bingo and food trucks will be available by the main shelter house at Lions Park, West Liberty. Food trucks will be there from 4 to 9 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. All proceeds are to go toward funding the Splash Pad.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Madden Road Fest: 2-11 p.m., Madden Farm, 1791 Madden Road, just north of Mutual

School Supplies for Kids Distribution Day: 9 a.m.-noon or until supplies are gone, Messiah Lutheran Church, East Lawn Ave. Children will receive school supplies packaged by grade.

Create Your Own Masterpiece: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Cost for this Friends of the Library fundraiser is $25 for non-members, $20 for members. Register at 937-834-2004 or 937-653-5965.

Arts Council Open House: 6-8 p.m. event for watercolor artwork of Rhonda Sloan, hosted by the county Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The artwork will be exhibited through Sept. 7.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Sounds of Summer Concert: 6-8 p.m., Harmon Park, St. Paris. Noah Back entertains in free concert presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Urbana Community Picnic: 1-3 p.m., Melvin Miller Park stage area. Free entry, but food and drink trucks will be available. Bring picnics, chairs for good old-fashion community picnic. There will be games, music, dancing for all ages.

Fast & Furious Presents – Hobbs & Shaw: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Homeland Security Committee: meets immediately after the LEPC meeting (noted above)

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting changed to noon Aug. 15

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for adults. Call or drop by library to reserve a spot.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Urbana Family Medicine & Pediatrics, 204 Patrick Ave. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: today’s regular meeting replaced by 7 p.m. Aug. 27 special session in MS/HS Media Center

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. 68, Urbana

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Green Hills Community Center, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, West Liberty

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Back 2 School Ice Cream Sundae Splash: 5 to 7 p.m., Lions Park at big shelter house, West Liberty. No charge. Donations only. All proceeds are to go toward funding a Splash at the park.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

1858 Meeting House Concert featuring My Brother’s Keeper Bluegrass Band: Doors open at 6 p.m./music at 7 p.m. at 43 E. Sandusky St. in Mechanicsburg. Admission charged at the door.

Movie Day: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Drinks must have lids.

Imagine Lab Demo-Record & Cassette Tape Conversions: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. RSVP.