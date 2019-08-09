Posted on by

Junior Fair Swine Sale


Maleah Erter’s Reserve Champion Overall Market Barrow sold for $850 to Kevin O’Brien Crop Insurance

Ethan Hodge’s Reserve Champion Overall Market Gilt sold for $800 to a large group of buyers.


Oliver McGuire’s Champion FFA Barrow sold for $3,425 to a large group of buyers.


Cora McWhinney’s Reserve Champion FFA Barrow sold for $525 to a large group of buyers.


Caleb Martin’s Reserve Born and Raised Barrow sold for $750 to a large group of buyers.


Bella Batkiewicz’s Champion Performance Pig sold for $650 to a large group of buyers.


Sarah Beattie’s Reserve Champion Performance Pig sold for $1,100 to a large group of buyers.


Grace Forrest’s Champion Scramble Pig sold for $600 to Bart and Karen Ward.


Hanna DeLong’s Reserve Champion Scramble Pig sold for $725 to a large group of buyers.


Ryleigh Schafer’s Champion Lean Gain Performance Barrow sold for $600 to a large group of buyers.


Lexi Poland’s Champion Lean Gain Performance Gilt sold for $600 to Kevin O’Brien Crop Insurance.


