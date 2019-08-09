Junior Fair Swine Sale

Maleah Erter’s Reserve Champion Overall Market Barrow sold for $850 to Kevin O’Brien Crop Insurance
Staff photos
Ethan Hodge’s Reserve Champion Overall Market Gilt sold for $800 to a large group of buyers.
Staff photos
Oliver McGuire’s Champion FFA Barrow sold for $3,425 to a large group of buyers.
Staff photos
Cora McWhinney’s Reserve Champion FFA Barrow sold for $525 to a large group of buyers.
Staff photos
Caleb Martin’s Reserve Born and Raised Barrow sold for $750 to a large group of buyers.
Staff photos
Bella Batkiewicz’s Champion Performance Pig sold for $650 to a large group of buyers.
Staff photos
Sarah Beattie’s Reserve Champion Performance Pig sold for $1,100 to a large group of buyers.
Staff photos
Grace Forrest’s Champion Scramble Pig sold for $600 to Bart and Karen Ward.
Staff photos
Hanna DeLong’s Reserve Champion Scramble Pig sold for $725 to a large group of buyers.
Staff photos
Ryleigh Schafer’s Champion Lean Gain Performance Barrow sold for $600 to a large group of buyers.
Staff photos
Lexi Poland’s Champion Lean Gain Performance Gilt sold for $600 to Kevin O’Brien Crop Insurance.
Staff photos
