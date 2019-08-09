Scioto to reopen, S. Main to close

Scioto Street between Monument Square and Locust Street is expected to reopen to traffic on or before Friday, Aug. 16, according to a news release from the city of Urbana. This part of Scioto Street has been closed since July 8 as part of this summer’s roundabout upgrades and water main replacement in downtown Urbana.

As Scioto Street reopens to traffic, South Main Street from Monument Square to Market Street will close. This is expected to occur Aug. 16 and the street is expected to be closed about five weeks. This starts the fourth phase of the project.

The project completion date is anticipated by Nov. 6. Updates continue to be posted to the city’s website, urbanaohio.com, and on the city’s Facebook page. A bulletin board with information and updates is at Legacy Park in Monument Square and on the north side of Monument Square.

Throughout the work, only one leg of travel from the roundabout has been closed at any one time and downtown businesses have remained open. While some parking spaces are affected, there is plenty of parking in the downtown area a short walk from any destination.

The city of Urbana contracted R.B. Jergens Contractors Inc. for this Monument Square roundabout project at the intersection of U.S. Routes 36 and 68. This project includes safety improvements to the existing roundabout, additional lighting, and water line replacement work. Final tasks will include resurfacing and restriping.

The work is funded with federal Small Cities, Safety, and Urban Resurfacing funds through the Ohio Department of Transportation. The water main replacement work is funded by a loan and a grant through the Ohio Public Works Commission. The balance of project funding is being provided by the city of Urbana Capital Improvement funds, including the Stormwater and Water funds.

Staff report

Info from the city of Urbana.

