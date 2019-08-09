Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets

Fat Boy is a sweet 10-month-old Terrier Mix, an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. He is such a happy boy and a total lover! He loves to play and he gets along great with other dogs. Fat Boy has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Biddles, a sleek one-year-old spayed female who loves her food and likes to play. She’s on the cattery floor and gets along with the other cats. We’ve been told she doesn’t like big dogs, but does well with small ones. Come visit her today.

PAWS will be at an adoption event at PetSmart in Springfield 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Ziggy is an 8-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog/Australian Shepherd mix. He was adopted from us when he was 10 weeks old, then returned because he was never trained out of his puppy behaviors (“don’t blame me if you don’t train me”). Ziggy is a very energetic and playful pup looking for a forever family. He is dog-friendly and could be cat-tested if needed. Ziggy would do better in a home with older children. He requires an owner willing to work with this intelligent boy and teach him good manners and basic commands. He is neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations as well as current on all flea and heart-worm preventions.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg, donates 5 percent of all sales to CCAWL.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Margaret is a 5-month-old kitten, very friendly, loving and playful. Margaret enjoys playing with other cats and her toys. She also loves cat trees and looking out the window to enjoy the sunshine. Margaret is litter-trained, spayed, microchipped, FeLV/FIV negative and current on all age-appropriate vaccinations as well as current on flea prevention.

Fat Boy is a sweet 10-month-old pooch ready to be adopted from Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_BarelyDog.jpg Fat Boy is a sweet 10-month-old pooch ready to be adopted from Barely Used Pets. Ziggy is a playful 8-month-old pup available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_LeagueDog.jpeg Ziggy is a playful 8-month-old pup available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Friendly Margaret is a 5-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_LeagueCat.jpeg Friendly Margaret is a 5-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Biddles is a one-year-old female feline ready to be adopted at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/08/web1_PawsCat-1.jpg Biddles is a one-year-old female feline ready to be adopted at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Info from shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Info from shelters and rescues in Champaign County.